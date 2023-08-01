Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori in secret meeting?

Speculations and rumors are swirling about a secret meeting between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, along with his new wife Bianca Censori, in Tokyo.

Allegedly, the meeting took place after concerns arose about their daughter’s inappropriate dressing.

Both West and Kardashian happened to be in Japan at the same time, leading fans to believe that they may have met for co-parenting discussions.

Their daughter North is reportedly spending time with her father and stepmother, while the reality star seems concerned about her well-being.

According to an insider, Kim Kardashian held a separate meeting with Bianca Censori to understand how her daughter is being treated in her father’s new family.

There might have been some discussions and warnings about North’s dressing and other activities during the meeting.

The controversy surrounding North’s Yeezy hoodie, which bears resemblance to KKK clothing, has added to criticism of Kanye West’s past racist behavior.

While on vacation in Tokyo, Japan, the possibility of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West meeting in person has sparked curiosity.

Both celebrities have been documenting their time in the city on social media, with Kardashian staying at the Aman Tokyo and West being spotted at the same hotel, leading to speculation about a potential encounter.

During their time in Tokyo, Kanye West, his new wife Bianca Censori, and their daughter North have been seen enjoying various outings, including a visit to Hello Kitty World.

