King Charles is not “brought down” by Prince Harry’s “Spare” 

King Charles does not appear to be upset by the recent series Spare of critical remarks directed towards the monarchy by Prince Harry.

Despite the Duke of Sussex releasing a bombshell memoir this year, it seems that his actions have not caused any disappointment to his father.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop acknowledges that the Duke has not let his father down through the scandalous revelations in his book.

She commented, “From what I understand about Charles, he’s a kind-hearted person… All of us have our shortcomings, and even in his book, Harry doesn’t really cast his dear father in a negative light.”

Dr. Dunlop then discusses the potential possibility of an olive branch being extended by the Royals.

“I felt that [Charles, William, and Kate] could have extended the hand of reconciliation and forgiveness, which is necessary on their part, considering Harry’s public and somewhat covert actions. Personally, I would have liked to see a more public display of that…”

“In a nation as deeply rooted in its own history as ours, challenging an institution can be exceptionally challenging… especially if it’s an institution your own family is a part of…”

Dr. Dunlop further praises Harry, noting, “I’m still torn. I believe he took a courageous step, albeit in a somewhat unwise manner. I wish Charles and William would recognize their greater, more significant, and better-funded positions and extend a hand across the Atlantic, akin to Jesus walking on water.”

