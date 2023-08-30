Mamata Banerjee Ties Rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan at his bungalow

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Amitabh Bachchan’s residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

She tied a rakhi to Amitabh and also interacted with his family members.

The gathering included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, on Wednesday to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Mamata is presently in the city to participate in the two-day session of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). During her visit, apart from tying a rakhi to Amitabh, Mamata also engaged with his family members and took pictures together.

Releasing images from the gathering, the official India Trinamool Congress account, known as X, posted the pictures, “Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit.”

In one of the images, Mamata and Jaya Bachchan were captured sharing an affectionate embrace. The Chief Minister also participated in group photos with the Bachchan family. Apart from Amitabh and Jaya, the gathering included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda. They were all elegantly attired in vibrant traditional clothing. Additionally, a video of them posing for photographers has emerged on the internet.

Regarding her interaction with the Bachchan family, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned, “I am happy today. I met Bharat Ratan of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also…I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival.”

Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. Advertisement She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit 👇 pic.twitter.com/MxgcoKi95B — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

A strong connection exists between Amitabh Bachchan and Mamata Banerjee, with Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan also maintaining a similarly positive rapport. Jaya Bachchan notably campaigned for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal elections. It remains intriguing to observe if Mamata’s Mumbai visit prompts meetings with additional celebrities in the next couple of days.

In the meantime, Jaya Bachchan’s most recent appearance was in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Abhishek’s latest project was “Ghoomer,” and Aishwarya’s recent role came in “Ponniyin Selvan: II.” Amitabh’s upcoming venture is “Kalki 2898 A.D.,” featuring Prabhas.

