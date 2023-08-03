Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry Despite Feelings for Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been navigating their post-royal life in Montecito, California, away from the Royal Family since stepping down from their senior roles in 2020. While there have been rumors of marital troubles and rifts with the Royals, sources reveal that Meghan has chosen to take a more positive stance toward Harry’s family.

Initially feeling unwelcome and unsupported by the Royals, Meghan has reportedly moved on from the past tensions, adopting a “much softer approach” to her in-laws. According to an insider, she has shifted her focus to their children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

In the wake of Harry’s explosive memoir detailing strained ties with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, the situation remains challenging for him. However, there have been hints of reconciliation, with reports suggesting that Harry reached out to William to seek a truce.

Despite the possibility of a reconciliation, Meghan is resolute about not returning to the UK, as she has settled into her new life with Harry in California.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue building their life together, they seem to be prioritizing their family and focusing on their future away from the royal spotlight.

