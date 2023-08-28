Meghan Markle’s Social Media Return Plans Raise Concerns

The anticipation of Meghan Markle‘s return to Instagram has sparked discussions about its potential implications. PR expert Edward Coram-James has voiced concerns over the Duchess of Sussex’s social media re-emergence, citing possible negative repercussions for the Sussexes’ reputation.

Coram-James expressed worry that Meghan’s return could exacerbate the perception of the couple’s alleged self-centered pursuit of financial success, potentially deepening national disapproval. He remarked that reopening Instagram might add to a series of decisions that have been negatively received.

Meghan had earlier revealed her plans to rejoin Instagram in an interview with The Cut. The creation of the account handle @meghan a few weeks prior signaled the initiative’s progress.

Coram-James warned that unless Meghan’s posts solely focus on charitable work without personal publicity or commercial incentives, they could attract allegations of hypocrisy and cultural insensitivity. The recent report of a $1 million payout offer per post could have left Meghan feeling cornered.

He urged the Sussexes to reflect on the repercussions of their actions so far and consider adopting a lower-profile approach to avoid further controversies.

