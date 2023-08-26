Prince Harry ‘worried’ after meeting Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has reportedly left her husband, Prince Harry, feeling concerned as she seeks support from her friends during challenging times.

According to insights from a relationship expert, Prince Harry, the father of Archie and Lilibet, is reportedly feeling worried about the extent of stress Meghan Markle is enduring.

This concern arises from various factors, including the conclusion of her deal with Spotify, as well as the constant media attention and public opinions.

The report further suggests that Meghan is currently finding “emotional support” from her close friends in the United States. She is leaning on them as a response to the “pressures she faces in her everyday life.”

The publication featured remarks from relationship expert Louella Alderson, who remarked, “The continuous media scrutiny and public judgment can be draining and can have a toll.

Advertisement

Furthermore, given the recent setbacks in Meghan and Harry’s various deals, it’s not surprising that she’s relying on her friends for solace.”

This development coincides with the news that Prince Harry is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom next month without Meghan Markle.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read The Crown to carefully depict Princess Diana’s horrific death The tragic death of Princess Diana will be depicted in the upcoming...