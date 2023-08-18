Prince Harry enraged by King Charles’ most recent action?

Reports suggest that King Charles has conveyed a potent message to Prince Harry, potentially igniting the Duke of Sussex’s anger.

King Charles has bestowed the position of Permanent Lord in Waiting upon Sir Edward Young.

This move carries significant weight since Sir Edward Young was seemingly criticized by Prince Harry in his memoir, “Spare.”

The Duke of Sussex accused Sir Edward of obstructing his efforts to meet with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to discuss his and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties.

Additionally, Harry asserted that Sir Edward played a role in the termination of their security arrangement with Scotland Yard after their move to the United States.

Despite these allegations, Sir Edward Young held a position of utmost trust within the late Queen Elizabeth’s inner circle.

King Charles holds Lord Young in high regard and values the work he undertook for his mother, often in demanding circumstances.

In response to this appointment, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that King Charles has seemingly sent a “clear sign” about his sentiments in the wake of Prince Harry’s recent criticisms.

