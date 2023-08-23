Priscilla Presley says that her relationship with Riley ‘Were Never on Good Terms’

Priscilla Presley says that her relationship with Riley ‘Were Never Not on Good Terms’

Priscilla Presley is setting the record straight about her relationship with granddaughter Riley Keough.

Priscilla, aged 78, shared insights into her relationship with Riley, aged 34.

The settlement was reached in May.

Advertisement

Priscilla Presley is setting the record straight about her relationship with granddaughter Riley Keough amidst the legal battles over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla emphasized that her bond with Riley was never strained.

Priscilla, aged 78, shared insights into her relationship with Riley, aged 34, weeks after a settlement was approved, naming Riley as the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” Priscilla explained. “Riley and I are on good terms. We were not on good terms. That was all publicity.”

She went on to stress that this matter is private and that suggesting she and Riley aren’t in agreement is not something to take lightly.

“In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight,” Priscilla revealed. “We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

The legal proceedings began after Lisa Marie’s death earlier this year, as she had named Riley as the sole heir. Priscilla contested a 2016 amendment Lisa Marie had made that removed her and her former business manager as co-trustees, putting everything in the hands of Lisa Marie’s children.

Advertisement

The settlement, reached in May, puts Riley in charge of the sub-trusts for Lisa Marie’s younger daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood. The terms of the settlement were intended to remain confidential, but it was revealed that Riley would give her grandmother a $1 million lump-sum payment.

Throughout the process, both Riley and Priscilla expressed satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing their efforts to resolve misunderstandings as a family. Riley, who recently became a mother herself, made it clear that her relationship with her grandmother had stabilized.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Priscilla Presley worries over Graceland’s fate under Riley Keough’s sole leadership Following her passing, it was made official that Riley and her three...