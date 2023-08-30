Ranbir Kapoor & Anil Kapoor’s Memorable Fanboy Moment With Robert De Niro

Witnessing some of Bollywood’s most renowned figures admiring and fangirling over a celebrity, requesting autographs, and capturing selfies with them is a rather uncommon sight. Yet, this phenomenon is a testament to the immense charm and popularity of Robert De Niro, who recently celebrated his 79th birthday on August 17. Such is his allure that even prominent Bollywood personalities couldn’t resist being starstruck when the Hollywood icon visited India in 2013 and engaged with various actors and filmmakers from the Indian film industry in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher, taking a stroll down memory lane, shared several images originally posted by a fan page dedicated to Robert De Niro. In one snapshot, Ranbir Kapoor can be observed kissing the actor’s knee, while De Niro, reciprocating, signs the DVD cover of his film “The Godfather Part II.” Another picture captures Ranbir touching De Niro’s feet, seeking his blessings. A third image features Anil Kapoor engrossed in conversation with the Hollywood luminary.

The accompanying caption on the fan page read, “When Bollywood meets Hollywood. Robert De Niro visited India in 2013 to be a part of the THiNK summit in Goa. He visited Anupam Kher’s acting school where he also met Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor.” In 2013, Robert De Niro had a role in the Hollywood movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. Anupam Kher also played a supporting role in the film. During the same year, De Niro’s visit to India was connected to the THiNK summit in Goa. At Anupam’s Actor Prepares Studio in Mumbai, several Bollywood luminaries, including Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Dia Mirza, had the privilege of meeting the legendary actor, thanks to Anupam’s invitation.

Numerous other celebrities also shared photos of their encounters with the Oscar-winning actor. This list includes Ali Fazal, Aftab Shivdasani, Satish Kaushik, as well as filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ayan Mukerji. Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra likewise had the honor of meeting Robert De Niro during his visit to India, and they eagerly shared their experiences on social media platforms.

