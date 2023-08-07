Ranveer’s Response to Deepika’s ‘Marry Your Best Friend’ Post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, continue to captivate fans with their on-screen chemistry.

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, continue to captivate fans with their on-screen chemistry and heartwarming off-screen romance. Their mushy displays of affection on social media have become a delightful treat for their followers, and a recent post by Deepika dedicated to her “best friend” Ranveer has set the internet abuzz.

On Friendship Day, Deepika took to Instagram to share a beautiful quote by N’tima that emphasized the joys of marrying one’s best friend. The quote expressed the essence of a strong and happy friendship as the foundation of a loving relationship, filled with laughter, understanding, and unwavering support.

Ranveer, currently basking in the success of his latest film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” responded to Deepika’s heartfelt post in a way that melted many hearts. He dropped an evil eye, a heart, and an infinity symbol in the comments section, showcasing his love and admiration for his darling wife.

The couple’s love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 blockbuster, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,” where they shared the screen for the first time. Over the course of six years, their bond deepened, leading to a fairy-tale wedding in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Ranveer’s sweet response to Deepika’s post, reinforcing their position as the most happening couple in Bollywood. Their genuine affection and playful banter on social media continue to be a source of joy and inspiration for many. DeepVeer’s love story serves as a heartwarming reminder of the beauty of finding not just a life partner but also a best friend in one another.

