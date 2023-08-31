Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively once went on ‘awkward’ double date

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had a great chemistry even when they were ‘buddies’.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively discovered love in an unexpected way, according to a story that reads like it was lifted straight out of a rom-com script. Think back to the set of The Green Lantern, where they acted as little more than “buddies” on camera, around six years ago. However, fate had other ideas for them.

The two, who were at the time in different relationships, went on a double date once the movie was over. Both Ryan and Blake were with someone else.

The universe, however, had a surprise in store. Even though Ryan later recalled the night as being extremely awkward for both couples, there was no denying the chemistry between him and Blake.

He had said, “About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across.”

Their journey began as friends, a foundation that often paved the way for something more meaningful, “We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” he said. It’s a relatable concept – getting to know each other without the pressure of romantic expectations.