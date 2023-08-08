Saba Qamar Expresses Gratitude For Receiving Dubai Golden Visa

Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has achieved another notable milestone. The Sangat star has been granted a prestigious 10-year residency Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates.

The actress of the drama serial Fraud also took the opportunity to offer her sincere thanks to GCC Legal Consultants for their valuable assistance and professional management of the visa application procedure.

Qamar is the most recent celebrity from Pakistan to join the ranks of those honoured by the UAE with this distinction, a list that includes Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Momal Sheikh, Fakhr-e-Alam, Maya Ali, and others.

Upon receiving this esteemed recognition, Qamar shared her sentiments through an Instagram story, expressing her profound appreciation for the award. In terms of her professional endeavours, Qamar has recently been part of projects such as Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. Her upcoming project is Serial Killer.

