Salman Khan Confirms Commitment to Vishnuvardhan’s Next, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Sooraj Barjatya’s Film

Salman Khan will start shooting for a new film directed by Vishnuvardhan in mid-November.

The film will be shot in multiple schedules and is expected to release during Christmas 2024.

Salman will also star in “Tiger vs Pathaan” with Shah Rukh Khan.

In recent months, Salman Khan has been occupied with reviewing scripts from filmmakers all around India. While projects like “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Tiger 3” were established commitments prior to the pandemic, there has been ongoing speculation about Salman’s subsequent endeavor following the release of the third installment in the Tiger series, scheduled for this Diwali.

Salman has finalized his involvement in an action-packed thriller directed by Vishnuvardhan, with Karan Johar as the producer. We now present an exclusive report detailing Salman Khan’s upcoming shooting schedule.

Sources familiar with the situation report that Salman has commenced preparations for Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming project and intends to commence filming by mid-November. “Salman plays a paramilitary officer in Vishnuvardhan’s next film and has already gotten into the prep mode for the film.

He will be sporting a certain look in the film, which also requires him to lose some weight, and its all work in progress at the moment,” According to the source, the upcoming project directed by Vishnuvardhan, which remains unnamed as of now, will undergo filming in various phases and is anticipated to hit theaters during the Christmas weekend of 2024.

“The first schedule will be around a month-long from mid-November to mid-December, following which Salman would take his year-end break. He returns to the sets by January 10 for another 30 to 45-day schedule before calling it a break on the film,” the source added.

Starting in March or April 2024, Salman Khan is set to embark on the production of one of India’s grandest action films, “Tiger vs Pathaan,” which will serve as a significant two-hero movie, uniting him with Shah Rukh Khan.

“The filming for Tiger vs Pathaan begins in Summer with combination dates of both SRK and Salman,” The source added promptly that the pair is scheduled to film until late May for this grand action-packed thriller.

As per the source, Salman is anticipated to recommence filming for the concluding phase of Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming project in June, with plans to conclude the movie by the end of July. “This is the tentative schedule that has been chalked out for Salman. If there is a delay in the shoot of Tiger vs Pathaan from the already planned date, SK will complete Karan’s film by Summer and only then dive into Tiger vs Pathaan. At the moment, YRF is looking to kick off Tiger vs Pathaan from the end of March/early April and the shoot for Vishnuvardhan’s film has been planned keeping all aspects in mind,” the source insisted.

Upon completing the Dharma Film, Salman Khan will resume shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan to film his individual scenes, aiming to conclude filming by the close of 2024. “On wrapping up the two heavy-on action films, Salman will get into exploring his softer side with Sooraj Barjatya. The film is locked and will go on floors by the end of 2024/early 2025. It’s tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi and will be a family drama in the zone of the classics that SK and Sooraj Barjatya have made over the years. Sooraj will get into the casting of the film by end of this year,” the source shared, It’s worth noting that Salman Khan has allocated more than 125 days for each of the three films he’s involved in.

While Salman Khan has received offers from filmmakers in both the Hindi and Tamil-Telugu film industries, he’s in no rush to finalize his upcoming projects. Presently, he has officially committed to three ventures: Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film, the anticipated clash in “Tiger vs Pathaan,” and “Prem Ki Shaadi,” associated with esteemed banners Dharma, YRF, and Rajshri.

