Edition: English
Sam Asghari Suspects Britney Spears' Motives Behind 'Divorce Party'

Britney Spears is putting significant effort into moving on from her past relationship, yet her estranged spouse, Sam Asghari, might not share the same sentiment.

The 41-year-old singer, known for “Hold Me Closer,” recently organized a gathering for herself over the weekend while her divorce proceedings are ongoing. She even offered glimpses of the event on her social media platforms. In an Instagram clip, the Grammy-winning artist is depicted dancing alongside a group of bare-chested men, all while she adorns a green sequined dress. Furthermore, she shared a video where one of the men is shown licking her leg.

According to a source, the aspiring actor holds a mixture of emotions concerning the event. Despite this, he remains confident in his decision to pursue the divorce. The insider stated, “Sam Asghari isn’t certain whether Britney intended to capture his attention on social media by hosting a divorce celebration and socializing with other men. Regardless, he sees it as unrelated to his affairs. This occurrence merely strengthens his conviction about the separation and reaffirms his belief that he made the right choice.”

Last week, Sam Asghari officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the underlying cause. The couple had previously exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Californian residence in June 2022, culminating in a five-year-long courtship.

The dissolution of their marriage took a contentious turn when Asghari threatened to unveil undisclosed details about his estranged partner as part of an effort to secure a larger sum from their reportedly “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement.

As per a report, the former couple has ceased direct communication, relying solely on legal representatives for correspondence.

