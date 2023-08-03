Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Age Joke by Anand Mahindra

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee.

The explosive and power-packed preview of the movie has left fans eagerly awaiting its release.

With its energetic music and catchy lyrics, the song has become an instant hit among audiences.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, has been creating a buzz in Tinsel Town and on social media ever since its announcement. The explosive and power-packed preview of the movie has left fans eagerly awaiting its release. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently surprised millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans with the release of the film’s first-ever song, “Zinda Banda,” which has taken the film’s anticipation to new heights!

The Peppy Dance Track Starring King Khan

The song “Zinda Banda” features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory, showcasing his magnetic charm and flawless dance moves. With its energetic music and catchy lyrics, the song has become an instant hit among audiences. Badshah’s dynamic presence in the track has also garnered immense love from his fans, driving them crazy with excitement.

Anand Mahindra Praises SRK’s Unmatched Energy

One of India’s biggest business tycoons, Mr. Anand Mahindra, couldn’t resist praising Shah Rukh Khan’s energy and relentless dedication to his craft. Impressed by SRK’s on-screen persona, Mahindra took to Twitter and shared a clip from the song “Zinda Banda.” He marveled at how the 57-year-old actor defies gravitational forces with his youthful appearance and vivacity, stating that he’s 10 times as alive as most people. The hashtag #ZindaBandaHoToAisa echoed his admiration.

Advertisement This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…

pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

SRK’s Heartwarming Response to Mahindra’s Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his wit and humility, responded to Anand Mahindra’s tweet in a heartwarming manner. He acknowledged the “valid” question about his age and shared his philosophy on life. The King of Romance expressed that life is short and fast, and he strives to keep up with it by entertaining as many people as possible. He added that he aims to bring joy through laughter, tears, dancing, flying, and even making others dream and swim with the stars.

Advertisement

@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy. https://t.co/3bP8Xth1yG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2023

About the Enthusiastic Dance Number, “Zinda Banda”

“Zinda Banda,” composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a peppy and energetic dance track released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The song was shot on a grand scale with over 1000 background dancers, and Shah Rukh Khan’s flawless dance moves make it a visual delight for fans.

Advertisement

Insights into the Upcoming Film “Jawan”

Directed by Atlee Kumar and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, “Jawan” is an action-thriller that promises to be a treat for fans. The movie reportedly features Shah Rukh in dual roles, adding to the excitement. Apart from SRK, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi from Tamil cinema, with Deepika Padukone making a special cameo appearance.

With the anticipation soaring high and Shah Rukh Khan’s charm at its peak, “Jawan” is set to become a blockbuster that will captivate audiences across languages and regions. Fans eagerly await the film’s release to witness the magic of the King Khan once again on the big screen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Zinda Banda Song: Shah Rukh Khan Teases with First Look SRK's upcoming movie "Jawan" has been generating tremendous excitement among fans ever...