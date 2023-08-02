Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction to Anand Mahindra’s ’57 Years Old’ Remark on Zinda Banda

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” directed by Atlee generating excitement and buzz in the industry and on social media.

The first song “Zinda Banda” receives a tremendous response with Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic charm and dance moves impressing fans.

“Jawan” promises an action-packed thrill with Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, has been a topic of excitement and discussion in both Tinsel Town and social media ever since its announcement. The explosive and power-packed preview of the movie garnered widespread attention, and the recent release of the first-ever song from “Jawan” has further elevated the anticipation among millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Named “Zinda Banda,” the lively dance track features the iconic Shah Rukh Khan at his best. The song’s high-energy music and captivating lyrics have made it an instant hit. However, it’s Badshah’s magnetic charm and flawless dance moves that have left fans and audiences in awe. The song’s popularity even caught the attention of India’s renowned business tycoon, Mr. Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra was greatly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s unwavering energy and dedication to his craft. He took to Twitter to express his admiration and shared a clip from the song Zinda Banda, praising King Khan for his exceptional work ethic, “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…”

This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…

pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U Advertisement — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

The tweet from Mahindra went viral and caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan, who acknowledged the “valid” question about his age. The Pathaan star responded with a heartwarming answer, melting the hearts of many online. He tagged the magnate in his tweet as well, the King of Romance wrote, “Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy.”

@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy. https://t.co/3bP8Xth1yG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2023

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander has composed “Zinda Banda,” a lively and energetic dance track that has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The song features Shah Rukh Khan, who dazzles with his flawless dance moves in a visually captivating performance. The song boasts a grand production, with over 1000 background dancers adding to the spectacle.

“Jawan,” an upcoming action-thriller directed by Atlee Kumar, features Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as the main attraction. Alongside SRK, the film also includes acclaimed Tamil cinema stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo appearance in the movie.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan’s New Look for ‘Chandu Champion’ in Kabir Khan’s Film Kartik Aaryan is starring in a sports biopic called "Chandu Champion". The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.