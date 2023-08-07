Sidharth Malhotra Joins Kiara Advani’s Birthday Bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been basking in marital bliss.

After tying the knot earlier this year, popular Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been basking in marital bliss. Recently, the duo jetted off to a foreign location to celebrate Kiara’s 31st birthday, reportedly in Italy. Now, a previously unseen picture from their vacation has surfaced on the internet, causing a stir among fans.

In the viral photo, Sidharth looks dashing in a printed beach shirt, complemented by stylish dark sunglasses. Kiara stuns in a blue dress with a plunging neckline, accentuated by elegant golden earrings. The couple appears happy and content, striking a pose for the selfie in what appears to be a bustling market street.

As soon as the picture hit the web, fans showered the couple with love and adoration, flooding the comments section with compliments like “beautiful” and “cuties.” One fan remarked, “They look so good together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Prior to this, another video of Sidharth and Kiara interacting with fans during their vacation had also gone viral on social media. The couple was seen managing their large luggage bags and getting into a vehicle. Kiara had also shared a picture on her Instagram stories, showing her in a stunning orange bikini and orange-tinted transparent headgear.

On her birthday, Kiara delighted everyone by sharing a video of both actors joyfully jumping off a yacht into the ocean against the backdrop of a picturesque location. Kiara rocked a monochrome monokini, while Sidharth sported red swimming shorts. Accompanying the post, the “Shershaah” actress expressed her gratitude and wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.”

Switching gears to their professional lives, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his action film “Yodha,” scheduled to hit theaters in December, where it will clash with Katrina Kaif’s “Merry Christmas” at the box office. Additionally, Sidharth is all set to make his debut on OTT platforms with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series “Indian Police Force.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen in “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” earning critical acclaim for her performance. Her next project is “Game Changer,” opposite Ram Charan. Reports also suggest that she will be joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe with “War 2,” featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

As Sidharth and Kiara continue to enjoy their post-wedding bliss, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their personal and professional lives, eagerly supporting their favorite Bollywood couple.