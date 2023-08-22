Sunny Deol Sets the Record Straight on Juhu Villa Auction Issue

Sunny Deol finally responded to the controversy surrounding his Juhu property.

Earlier, his Juhu property was set to be auctioned over unpaid dues, but the notice was withdrawn.

Sunny Deol, the renowned actor who recently marked his comeback with the blockbuster success of “Gadar 2,” has been at the center of attention not just for his cinematic achievements, but also for a lingering controversy involving his Juhu property. This upscale property, known as Sunny Villa, became the subject of an auction notice due to an unpaid loan of Rs 56 crore. Here’s a closer look at the situation and Deol’s response:

Gadar 2 Triumph and Sequel’s Impact

“Gadar 2” made waves across India, successfully continuing the legacy of its predecessor “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” which was released 22 years ago. The sequel’s immense popularity marked a significant accomplishment for Sunny Deol.

Juhu Property Auction Controversy Unveiled

While basking in the glory of “Gadar 2,” Sunny Deol found himself embroiled in controversy when news emerged of his Juhu property being slated for auction due to an unpaid loan amounting to Rs 56 crore. This property had gained prominence as the collateral for an unresolved financial obligation.

Sunny Deol’s Perspective

Amid the buzz, Sunny Deol has finally shared his perspective on the matter. In a conversation with NDTV, he chose his words cautiously, refraining from delving into details. He stated, “I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge (I don’t want to say anything; people will interpret it incorrectly).”

Additionally, according to reports from India TV, Sunny Deol has made an appeal to avoid undue speculation regarding the issue. He emphasized that efforts are underway to resolve the situation and requested restraint from further conjecture.

Unfolding of the Juhu Property Auction Notice

The spotlight on Sunny’s property, Sunny Villa, intensified as reports surfaced about the impending auction. The property, nestled in the prestigious Juhu area of Mumbai, became a subject of virtual auction due to an unpaid loan amounting to 55,99,80,766.33. The loan had Sunny’s father, Dharmendra, as the guarantor. The Bank of Baroda initially issued a notice, outlining its intention to conduct the auction on September 25, 2023.

Auction Notice Retraction and Akshay Kumar Rumors

However, the Bank of Baroda later retracted the auction notice, citing technical reasons for their decision. Amid the ongoing saga, there were rumors circulating that Akshay Kumar had offered assistance to settle Sunny’s outstanding loan. These rumors, however, have been dismissed as unfounded and baseless.

In conclusion, Sunny Deol’s triumphant return with “Gadar 2” was marred by the controversy surrounding his Juhu property’s auction notice. As the situation unfolds, Deol has chosen to address the matter with caution, appealing for understanding and patience as efforts are made to resolve the issue.



