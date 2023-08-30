Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Offers Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Prayer for him

Shweta shared old photos of Sushant on Instagram.

She wrote a heartfelt post about missing him.

She said that the pain of losing him is too close to her heart.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, warmly recollected her brother in a heartfelt social media update. Amidst the festive celebrations shared by numerous siblings, Shweta paid a special tribute to him on Instagram. Additionally, she took a nostalgic journey by sharing some old photos of the departed actor.

Shweta wrote, “Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi” (sometimes it feels like you are still here, with me but at times I wonder if I will ever get to see you, talk to you or see your smile, listen to your voice again).

“The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are. So long! With Love. Gudia Di,” She logged off. Shweta continues to share actor’s memories with his fans.

Her post has evoked an emotional response from fans. In reaction, a fan expressed their feelings in the comments, saying “He is at peace but yaa he is with all u…looking at u all smiling with u all.” “Happy Rakshabandhan di Sushi is always around you, He must be looking at all his sister’s and smiling from the heaven,” added another. One fan wrote, “We miss you Sushant.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, when he was discovered in his Mumbai apartment. Following this, an inquiry was initiated in the same year to look into the circumstances of his demise.

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also conducted separate investigations into potential financial and drug-related aspects. Despite the passage of over three years, the CBI’s investigation has yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

