Tamannaah Bhatia Addresses 39-Year Age Gap with Rajinikanth

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest performance in the Kaavaalaa song from the highly anticipated film ‘Jailer’ has captivated audiences, but what has also caught attention is the age difference between the actress and superstar Rajinikanth, who plays the lead role in the movie. Despite being 33 years old, Tamannaah will be seen romancing the 72-year-old Rajinikanth in the film. She is also set to appear opposite another veteran superstar, Chiranjeevi, who is 67 years old, in the upcoming film ‘Bhola Shankar’.

Addressing the age difference during the launch of the Hindi version of the song ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’, Tamannaah had a bold response. She encouraged people not to focus on age but instead concentrate on the characters being portrayed on the screen. Drawing inspiration from Hollywood star Tom Cruise, she expressed her desire to perform saucy dance numbers even at the age of 60, just like Cruise does daring stunts at the same age.

Apart from her stance on age, Tamannaah also shared her perspective on working in multi-starrer films. The actress considers herself a secure actor and finds empowerment in being part of ensemble casts. She has delivered some of her biggest hits in movies like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘F3’, and she continues this trend with ‘Bholaa Shankar’ and ‘Jailer’.

Speaking of ‘Jailer’, the film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is among the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. Alongside Rajinikanth, it features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a special appearance, while Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar takes on the lead antagonist role.

Tamannaah’s future projects also boast remarkable lineups. Apart from ‘Jailer’, she stars in ‘Bholaa Shankar’, which coincidentally releases on the same day. The Telugu film also features Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in lead roles. Additionally, she takes on the female lead in the Malayalam film ‘Bandra’, alongside co-star Dileep.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s confidence and willingness to break barriers make her an influential presence in the industry, setting an inspiring example for aspiring actors and fans alike. With her dedication to diverse roles and projects, she continues to leave a mark on Indian cinema.

