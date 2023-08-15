Taylor Swift to play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

There’s a rumor that Taylor Swift might play a character called Dazzler in a big superhero movie called Deadpool 3.

People have been really excited about this possibility for a while. Some reports suggest that Taylor Swift could make a small appearance in the movie. It seems like a good fit because Dazzler is a cool character with a punk-rock style, which matches Taylor Swift’s own coolness.

Even the actor Ryan Reynolds, who is part of the movie, said he’d like to have her in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out if Taylor Swift will really be in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler.