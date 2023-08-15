Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift to play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

Taylor Swift to play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift to play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

Taylor Swift to play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

Advertisement
Advertisement

There’s a rumor that Taylor Swift might play a character called Dazzler in a big superhero movie called Deadpool 3.

People have been really excited about this possibility for a while. Some reports suggest that Taylor Swift could make a small appearance in the movie. It seems like a good fit because Dazzler is a cool character with a punk-rock style, which matches Taylor Swift’s own coolness.

Even the actor Ryan Reynolds, who is part of the movie, said he’d like to have her in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out if Taylor Swift will really be in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler.

Advertisement

The idea of Taylor Swift appearing in Deadpool started in 2022 when Ryan Reynolds mentioned it in an interview. Recently, on August 12, 2023, Disinsider added Taylor Swift to their list of potential characters for Deadpool 3, which seems to confirm the earlier rumors.

Advertisement

Even though Marvel hasn’t officially announced the cast, it seems likely that Taylor Swift will soon appear in a movie. The idea of Swift joining Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the sequel is exciting.

Advertisement

Her connection to Deadpool 3 has also led to more talk about which actors might or might not join this impressive group.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Margot Robbie offered £250,000 for feet pictures
Margot Robbie offered £250,000 for feet pictures

Margot Robbie has been offered £250,000 to sell photos of her feet....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story