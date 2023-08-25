Vicky Kaushal’s New Trailer to Premiere with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan”

The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role.

The trailer will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Jawan”.

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the launch of the forthcoming Yash Raj Films production “The Great Indian Family.” In anticipation of the movie’s release, a recent trailer update has sparked enthusiasm among fans, with a tie-in to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in “Pathaan,” is getting ready for his upcoming project “Jawan,” and moviegoers are eagerly awaiting its cinematic debut. As per reports, Vicky’s “The Great Indian Family” trailer is reportedly scheduled to be linked with Shah Rukh’s film “Jawan.”

The upcoming film “The Great Indian Family (TGIF)” featuring Vicky Kaushal is the next offering from Yash Raj Films. Under the direction of Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22 of this year.

Amid the triumph of his recent success in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal takes the lead in this upcoming family-oriented movie. Positioned in the heart of India, the film delves into the chaos that erupts within Vicky’s family following unforeseen and uncontrollable events.

According to recent reports, it is now indicated that the trailer for Vicky Kaushal’s series “The Great Indian Family” will be linked with Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Jawan.” Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view the trailer on the cinema screens alongside SRK’s “Jawan.”

In a recent development, Vicky provided a glimpse into his zany family through a comical video announcing the release date. The movie promises an entertaining experience for all.

Regarding “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan is set to unveil an entirely fresh persona on screen, along with delivering remarkable action sequences in the movie. This venture signifies his inaugural partnership with Southern director Atlee. The cast also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in significant roles. Initially scheduled for a June 2 release, the film’s theatrical debut has been postponed to September 7.

A Twitter user recently posted an initial review of “Jawan,” stating that the movie is poised to create a box office sensation due to Shah Rukh Khan’s impactful acting.

