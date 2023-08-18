Virat Kohli Shares New Pic with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consistently radiated love and togetherness since their 2017 marriage.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to gift fans a glimpse of their tropical escapade in Barbados.

The snapshot showcases the couple casually posing outside a quaint café.

In a world where celebrity couples often steal the spotlight, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consistently radiated love and togetherness since their 2017 marriage. Fondly known as “Virushka” by their fans, they’ve continued to inspire with their endearing moments shared on social media, often featuring their adorable daughter, Vamika. Their recent sojourn to the Caribbean has once again captured hearts, as Virat recently uploaded a heartwarming image of the duo against the backdrop of a charming café.

On a breezy August 18, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to gift fans a glimpse of their tropical escapade in Barbados. The snapshot showcases the couple casually posing outside a quaint café. Virat donned a stylish black tee, and white shorts adorned with a floral pattern, and completed the look with white slippers and a military-green cap. Anushka exuded effortless elegance in a denim blue, long shirt paired with white sandals and trendy sunglasses. The couple stood in front of the café’s menu board, radiating happiness. Virat even took a moment to commend the café’s delectable offerings in the caption, stating, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate.”

The internet was ablaze with fan adoration as the post went live. The palpable chemistry between Virat and Anushka was evident, prompting a flood of endearing comments. Admirers remarked on their ability to capture beautiful moments, labeling them the “Most beautiful couple,” and endearingly calling them “King & Queen.” Emojis of hearts and flames filled the comment section, celebrating the love that Virushka embodies.

Recently returning from their Caribbean adventure, the couple had been basking in the sun after Virat’s cricket series with the West Indies. Anushka’s unwavering support for her husband during his matches is a common sight, as she stands by him from the stands. As for their individual careers, Anushka is set to grace the silver screen in the film “Chakda ‘Xpress,” a biographical depiction of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Meanwhile, Virat is gearing up for significant sporting events scheduled for the upcoming months.

In a world where relationships are scrutinized under the public eye, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain an inspiring testament to enduring love and partnership. Their shared moments continue to remind us that even amidst the hustle and bustle of life, it’s the simple yet cherished moments that truly matter.

