Watch: Sidharth and Kiara’s White Fashion Trend on Display

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the beloved Bollywood couple, have been capturing hearts with their remarkable off-screen chemistry and strong bond. The duo, known for their exceptional performances in the movie “Shershaah,” tied the knot in February earlier this year and recently embarked on an overseas holiday to celebrate Kiara Advani’s birthday. However, the couple is now back in Mumbai, and they were spotted together at the airport on Friday night.

During their airport appearance, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani showcased their impeccable style by twinning in white and choosing casual outfits. The couple gracefully acknowledged the paparazzi and fans, flashing their smiles as they made their way out of the airport together.

Kiara looked effortlessly beautiful in a white hooded sweatshirt paired with purple joggers and beige ballerina shoes. Meanwhile, Sidharth complemented his lovely wife in a simple white sweatshirt combined with beige casual trousers, white sneakers, and a black cap.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has garnered immense praise for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in “Shershaah” and is reportedly set to don the uniform once again in the upcoming movie “Yodha,” scheduled for release in December this year. Additionally, he is all set to make his OTT debut in the Amazon Prime series “Indian Police Force,” directed by Rohit Shetty, with a grand premiere during the Diwali season.

Kiara Advani, who has been receiving accolades for her performance in the romantic drama “SatyaPrem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan, has her next project “Game Changer” lined up. The political drama, directed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is set to hit theatres in January 2024.

The couple continues to captivate the hearts of their fans with their on-screen talent and their heartwarming bond off-screen.

