During the interview, the 50-year-old actor talked about his strict way of living, like eating six meals every day. He says he learned to work hard and be disciplined when he was a kid, thanks to his dad. When he talked about his time in Hollywood, he mentioned how people wanted him to act like everyone else, but he didn’t want to do that.

He recalled being advised to emulate stars like Will Smith and George Clooney in terms of appearance and lifestyle. “You can’t call yourself the Rock. You can’t talk about pro wrestling. You can’t be this big. You can’t work out as much. Change your diet.

Lose weight. If you want to be like Will Smith, Johnny Depp, and George Clooney, who were the stars at that time, this is how you have to be,” he explained. Johnson stood his “Well, I tried that on for a few years, and then finally I said, ‘Man, f— this. I can’t be like that. I’m not those guys. I could never be those guys. I’m not in a box. Don’t tell me how to be. I’m going to be myself.”

