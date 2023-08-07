Will Johnny Depp leave Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?

Johnny Depp and Disney worked together on many Pirates of the Caribbean movies. But things changed a lot because of a big problem between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She said he hurt her and said bad things about him. This made his career go down a lot. He had to leave the Fantastic Beasts movies and Disney didn’t want him to be Jack Sparrow anymore.

Sean Bailey confirms that Pirates of the Caribbean is a priority for Disney and gives an update on the next film: Advertisement “We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say.” source: https://t.co/mxNEHQHNtU pic.twitter.com/hbTUBK7Nfv — Pirates of the Caribbean Updates (@POTCUpdate) June 4, 2023