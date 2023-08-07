Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Johnny Depp leave Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?

Will Johnny Depp leave Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?

Articles
Advertisement
Will Johnny Depp leave Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?

Will Johnny Depp leave Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow remains one of the most loved.
  • The actor is reported to have been approached with another pirate role.
  • Johnny Depp and Disney worked together on many Pirates of the Caribbean movies.
Advertisement

Johnny Depp is famous for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which people really like.

However, there’s news that he might stop being in those movies and play a different pirate in Star Wars. He’s 60 years old. If you want to learn more, just keep reading.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp and Disney worked together on many Pirates of the Caribbean movies. But things changed a lot because of a big problem between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She said he hurt her and said bad things about him. This made his career go down a lot. He had to leave the Fantastic Beasts movies and Disney didn’t want him to be Jack Sparrow anymore.

Advertisement

Something big happened when Depp won the court case against Heard. People started thinking differently about him, and Disney wanted him back as Jack Sparrow.

At first, he didn’t want to work with Disney, but then people said he might come back because everyone likes him as Jack Sparrow. Recent news says the actor from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory might be coming back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rumors say Depp might join Star Wars. He might play Hondo, a pirate. This character was in animated shows. Now, it could be a real movie role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Cillian Murphy says Oppenheimer was naïve’ to think atomic bomb would end wars
Cillian Murphy says Oppenheimer was naïve’ to think atomic bomb would end wars

Cillian Murphy called J Robert naïve that he could stop wars by...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story