Zendaya wanted to keep her relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya is sharing insights into how she manages her personal life in the midst of public scrutiny. The 26-year-old actress, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man,” graces the cover of Elle’s September issue. In her interview, she discusses the public’s interest in her relationship with Tom Holland and how her fans perceive them as a couple.

Zendaya acknowledges that certain aspects of her life will inevitably be public, saying, “I can’t avoid being a person and living my life and loving the person I love.”

However, she also emphasizes her control over what she chooses to share, emphasizing the importance of preserving her peace while not shying away from existence. She adds, “You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya goes on to describe the significant shift in her level of fame and recognition after starring in the second season of “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” She recounts moments in Boston during the filming of “Challengers” in spring 2022 when she found it challenging to go out due to overstimulation. She humorously mentions avoiding social outings because she felt her presence might dampen the fun for others.

The actress also shares instances of her life being unexpectedly documented by the public. She recalls a trip to a store where fellow customers took photos of her during a credit card issue and a recent outing in Italy where she had to pick up her dog’s waste and hoped to avoid being photographed in the act.

Zendaya has previously discussed her fans’ respect for her personal life, noting that they understand her boundaries and desire for some privacy.

While Zendaya acknowledges that she still has some degree of anonymity, she acknowledges that it’s a far cry from her relatively normal life in the past. Her level of recognition and public interactions has significantly changed as her career has progressed.

