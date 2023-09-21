Adidas CEO Supports Kanye West Amid Controversy

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden has voiced his support for rapper Kanye West in the wake of the controversy surrounding West’s anti-Semitic remarks last year. During a recent podcast interview with CNN, Gulden praised West as “one of the most creative people in the world” while acknowledging that West’s comments were “not that good.”

West’s Yeezy line faced backlash and was dropped by various fashion agencies, including Adidas and Balenciaga, for what was perceived as an elaborate campaign against Jews in the latter half of the previous year. Gulden expressed regret over the situation, describing it as “very unfortunate” and emphasizing that he doesn’t believe West meant the offensive comments. He added, “I don’t think he’s a bad person. It just came across that way.”

Despite the controversy, Gulden assured that the status of their partnership with Kanye West has “not changed” and that the decision to distance themselves from the rapper’s comments was deemed “appropriate” at the time. West had faced public criticism for his remarks against the Jewish community, which were made in various media outlets, including podcasts and Twitter.

