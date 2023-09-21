Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adidas CEO Supports Kanye West Amid Controversy

Adidas CEO Supports Kanye West Amid Controversy

Articles
Advertisement
Adidas CEO Supports Kanye West Amid Controversy

Adidas CEO Supports Kanye West Amid Controversy

Advertisement

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden has voiced his support for rapper Kanye West in the wake of the controversy surrounding West’s anti-Semitic remarks last year. During a recent podcast interview with CNN, Gulden praised West as “one of the most creative people in the world” while acknowledging that West’s comments were “not that good.”

West’s Yeezy line faced backlash and was dropped by various fashion agencies, including Adidas and Balenciaga, for what was perceived as an elaborate campaign against Jews in the latter half of the previous year. Gulden expressed regret over the situation, describing it as “very unfortunate” and emphasizing that he doesn’t believe West meant the offensive comments. He added, “I don’t think he’s a bad person. It just came across that way.”

Despite the controversy, Gulden assured that the status of their partnership with Kanye West has “not changed” and that the decision to distance themselves from the rapper’s comments was deemed “appropriate” at the time. West had faced public criticism for his remarks against the Jewish community, which were made in various media outlets, including podcasts and Twitter.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son shows middle finger to paparazzi went viral
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son shows middle finger to paparazzi went viral

Saint West flips off the paparazzi that were standing outside. The viral...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story