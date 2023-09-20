Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son shows middle finger to paparazzi went viral

Saint West flips off the paparazzi that were standing outside.

During a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, 7-year-old Saint West, the son of Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, playfully raised his middle finger at the paparazzi who were outside trying to take pictures of him and his mother, Kim Kardashian.

In a viral video of the incident, Kim, dressed stylishly in a strapless top and high-waisted jeans, tried to protect Saint’s face from the cameras. Despite her efforts, Saint couldn’t help but giggle, showing that he found the situation amusing.

That ain’t Saint West, that’s Kanye Jr 😭 https://t.co/WvuRToJOzW — The Coldest🌬 (@iamsuchadoll) September 19, 2023

Fans reaction:

The viral video of Saint West’s response to the paparazzi ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. Some viewers, like one commenter who said, “Can someone zoom in on when she ‘scolded’ him, I must’ve missed it.” Another commenter added a touch of cultural humor, saying, “I am going to show this to my Mexican parents and show them what ya’ll consider ‘scolding’.”

Meanwhile, another comment reflected on different parenting styles, stating, “Scolding? My Mother would have knocked the S&@! out of me… but this is how you get marketing now, I guess.” Amidst the varied responses, one fan playfully remarked, “That ain’t Saint West, that’s Kanye Jr,” suggesting that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Kardashian-West family when it comes to making a statement.