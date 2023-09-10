Akshay Kumar’s Photo Fuels Rumors Of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding

Parineeti Chopra became engaged to political leader Raghav Chadha earlier this year in a lovely ceremony. There has been ongoing speculation about their wedding date and location, with reports suggesting a September date and a venue in Rajasthan. Although an official announcement is still pending, it appears that Akshay Kumar, Parineeti’s co-star in her upcoming film “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,” might have dropped hints about her upcoming marriage.

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday on September 9, and his co-star Parineeti Chopra, who has previously worked with him in the film “Kesari” and will be appearing alongside him in the upcoming film, extended her birthday wishes via an Instagram story. She shared a behind-the-scenes picture of them from their forthcoming survival thriller and wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer @akshaykumar! Here’s to another year of your unstoppable energy and lots of laughter.”

In response to these well-wishes, Akshay expressed his gratitude to Parineeti and eagerly anticipated her upcoming “Jalsa,” using a playful emoji to convey his excitement. He remarked, “Thank you, Pari, now looking forward to your ‘Jalsa’ soon (winking face with tongue emoji).” You can see it here.

Previously, an image of a wedding invitation purportedly for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception on September 30 in Chandigarh had surfaced on the internet. However, the legitimacy of this invitation remains unconfirmed until the couple makes an official statement regarding their wedding plans.

The film “Mission Raniganj” draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, renowned for his heroic efforts in rescuing trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Alongside the lead pair of Akshay and Parineeti, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Varun Badola, among others. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film is set to release on October 6th. The movie’s teaser has already been unveiled.

Also Read Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Details Revealed The wedding celebrations of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are scheduled to...

