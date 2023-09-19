Alia Bhatt Holds a Special Place in Karan Johar’s Heart as His ‘First Child’

Karan Johar is unaffected by the criticism he has faced over the past three years.

He said that he would not apologize for casting Alia Bhatt in his films.

Karan Johar said that 98% of the people working at his company are not from the industry.

Karan Johar, a highly talented filmmaker with a rich history of iconic Bollywood hits spanning over two decades, found himself embroiled in a nepotism controversy in recent years. He introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in his 2012 directorial debut, “Student of The Year.”

There have been numerous instances where he faced criticism and accusations of favoritism towards Alia Bhatt. However, in a recent interview, the director of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” addressed these allegations, stating that he remains unaffected by them and has chosen to take the higher ground.

During a recent interview, the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar was questioned about whether the consistent negative criticism he has faced over the past three years, as well as his frequent missteps, including his relationship with Alia Bhatt, make him feel regretful.

In his response, Karan Johar provided a detailed answer and even affectionately referred to Alia as his “first child.”

KJo said, “I haven’t and I will not apologize for anything. I will cast who I feel is right. If that person happens to be related to somebody in the industry then so be it. Alia is like my first child. I will always love her in public in person and she will always be part of my life and you can keep saying things, you can call me what you want.”

He further added, “All the names you want eventually that negativity is eating that person up, not me. I’m rising above, I’ve taken the high road and when you take the high road in life, you cannot change the way of your being because of what people say.”

Karan said, “I have always done what my heart believes in. My mum has taught me if you weren’t the right, you believe you weren’t the right then how can anyone make a difference”

Karan Johar expressed that he doesn’t feel the need to apologize for launching an actor from a film background. He believes that if he introduces a talented actor from a film family, it may provide an initial advantage, but ultimately, they must demonstrate their skills and abilities in the industry.

He stated, “May be I’ve seen something, May be I’ve the access to that something why should I not leverage it.”

Using an instance from his company, he proceeded to explain further, “At a given point of time, you’re working between Dharmatic shows, Dharma production movie, Dharma 2.0 (ads which they produce) and DCA (talent management), you’ve an employer base of over 800-1000 people working for you at one given point. Of all those people whose livelihood depends onto work that is given to them and we make sure we are well taking care of each and every member of that organization. Out of those, 98% are not from the industry. Why is this data not talked about? Why are we talking about that one star kid or one industry kid that is giving you opportunity? What about the other thousands of people that are working, who are not from the industry and working beautifully, comfortably and contributing so massively.”

The filmmaker wrapped up by stating that if someone intends to create a narrative with a negative impact, they have the freedom to do so. However, the responsibility for the negativity lies with the person creating it, not with him.

