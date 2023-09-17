Alia Bhatt Spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, sparking speculation about potential upcoming collaborations.

Fans speculate Alia Bhatt’s visit may be related to “Inshallah,” “Baiju Bawra,” or other upcoming projects.

“Inshallah” was initially set to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, but the project was shelved.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is undeniably one of the most talented actresses of her generation, consistently showcasing her acting prowess. She has gracefully transitioned from romantic comedies to intense crime thrillers, proving her versatility in every genre. Her latest release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” alongside Ranveer Singh, not only received audience acclaim but also achieved significant box office success.

Speaking of her artistic journey, among her many remarkable projects, her collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on “Gangubai Kathiawadi” stands out as a groundbreaking achievement. Her portrayal in the film earned her the prestigious National Award in the Best Actress category.

Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, sparking speculation among fans about potential upcoming collaborations between the two talented artists.

On September 17, today, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai office of renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actress opted for a casual look, wearing a yellow shirt paired with black jeans. While the exact reason for her visit remains undisclosed at the moment, fans are speculating that it may hint at an upcoming project update. One user wrote, “Is she in talking terms with Salman Khan for Inshallah?” Another one wrote, “baiju bavra.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Among the many grand films created by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Inshallah” is one of the highly anticipated endeavors. Initially, the passion project was set to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as the leads, but unfortunately, it never materialized. Just a few days ago, on August 30, Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, engaged in a conversation with India Today. During the interview, she was questioned about the possibility of reviving the project.

She said, “It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this.”

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning that back in March of this year, reported that Bhansali expressed strong creative interest in this project.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a mature romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to two of the top 3 mega stars from 90s for the film,” according to the source.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated project “Heeramandi” is eagerly awaiting its release. However, in February this year reported that the visionary director has also begun preparations for his next venture, “Baiju Bawra.”

For this upcoming film, Bhansali is reuniting the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, known for their roles in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

A source with inside knowledge of the situation had disclosed this information, “Since the subject is very close to Mr Bhansali, he has been working on it for a long time, and has already created a strong script for the film. However, prep from the shoot perspective has also begun, as he plans to take Baiju Bawra on floors from mid this year. June or July is what they are looking at. Requests for his actors’ dates have already gone to them. A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai, and construction will begin after the final dates are locked.”

Also Read Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan supporting him during tough times Karan Johar recounts how Shah Rukh Khan provided support during a threat...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.