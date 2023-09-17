Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan supporting him during tough times

Karan Johar recounts how Shah Rukh Khan provided support during a threat from the underworld.

Karan Johar received a threat from a criminal on the premiere night of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’ll take the bullet for you, you just stand here.”

Karan Johar, known for his active presence on social media, made a comeback to directing after a seven-year hiatus with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The movie, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, hit theaters in July this year and received a positive response from the audience.

While basking in the success of his film, Karan recently recounted an episode from the premiere of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” He discussed how Shah Rukh Khan provided support when he faced a threat from an underworld figure.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Karan Johar recounted a “frightening experience” that occurred on the premiere night of the film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

The renowned director revealed that he had to take refuge in a hotel room after receiving a threat from a criminal. He went on to express how Shah Rukh Khan, a dear friend, provided unwavering support and stood firmly by his side during that challenging ordeal.

Karan said, “I’ll never forget how Shah Rukh brought me out. He said, ‘I’ll take the bullet for you, you just stand here’. That’s when I realised that this is a relationship that is forever.”

Previously, Karan Johar revealed information about the danger he faced in his book titled “An Unsuitable Boy.” As reported by the Indian Express, a passage from his autobiography provides insights into this matter.

He wrote, “The phone rang. My mother picked it up, and it was a call from the underworld. A man’s voice said, ‘Your son’s wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we’re going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.’ For some reason, they didn’t want the film to be released that Friday; we didn’t know why. It was a call from Abu Salem, and my mother was shaking with terror. She put the phone down and ran towards the door.”

Additionally, he described Shah Rukh Khan‘s response to the phone call. In his book, Karan disclosed that the actor from “Zero” reached out to his mother, Hiroo Johar, and reassured her that there was no reason to worry about her son’s well-being.

He added, “Shah Rukh said, ‘What nonsense!’ He went inside and dragged me out. He said, ‘I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, my mother was…’ He told my mother, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen’.”

At the moment, Karan is basking in global acclaim for the movie “Kill,” which is jointly supported by his production company and Guneet Monga’s production firm. “Kill,” featuring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, had its premiere at TIFF 2023 not long ago.

