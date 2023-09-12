Alizee Thevenet shows her baby bump on 2nd wedding anniversary.

Alizee is Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law.

James Middleton and Alizee exchanged vows on September 11, 2021.

James Middleton, the brother of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, on Monday.

James took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of their special day on a yacht, marking the occasion.

In the caption of the post, James wrote, “Happy Anniversary my darling,” followed by a heart emoji.

He went on to say, “Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you, and still, the best is yet to come…”

The photos shared by James Middleton also featured Alizee proudly displaying her growing baby bump.

Fans and friends alike showered the couple with love and left heartfelt comments to extend their wishes on this special day.

One fan left a comment saying, “Your family must be over the moon with the news of your baby.”

