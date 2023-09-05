Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet Sparks Discussion Amid India Renaming Row

Amitabh Bachchan is a celebrated actor with a career spanning over 5 decades.

He is active on social media, particularly on Twitter.

He recently expressed his support for renaming India to Bharat.

Amitabh Bachchan, a celebrated figure in the film industry, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over five decades and is adored for his iconic roles. His journey serves as an inspiration globally and for future generations.

Even now, he holds an immense level of fame, and his fans eagerly await updates about his daily life. Thanks to modern technology, his presence on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), is significant. Recently, he expressed his views on the current discussion about renaming India to Bharat.

The nation has been abuzz with discussions about the possibility of renaming India to Bharat. It is expected that the government will introduce a resolution on this matter during the upcoming special session of Parliament, set to take place from September 18th to 22nd.

With the increasing attention on the renaming issue, Senior Bachchan expressed his support on X by sharing a post that said ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ accompanied by the Indian flag emoji.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, numerous fans and followers expressed their appreciation for the actor’s perspective. One fan left a comment, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while another fan wrote, “Ye mera India ..I love my india”

Advertisement T 4759 – 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

For those not aware, the India renaming discussion began when screenshots of a dinner invitation emerged on social media. The invitation, scheduled for a G20 dinner on September 9th, referred to the host as the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India.’ Numerous political figures expressed concerns about this change.

The legendary actor from “Sholay” recently made a special appearance in R. Balki’s movie “Ghoomer,” which starred his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saiyami Kher. The film also featured renowned actors like Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Currently, he is hosting the 15th season of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which has received a warm reception from the audience. Notably, the show recently crowned its first crorepati winner, a 21-year-old named Jaskaran Singh from Khalra village in Punjab.

In his upcoming projects, the “Piku” actor is set to appear in Ribhu Dasgupta’s film “Section 84” and is also part of “Project K” alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, he will be seen in the remake of “The Intern,” where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

