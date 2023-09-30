Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child

The Bollywood couple expecting their second child,

The couple promised to announce the news at a later stage.

Sharma has been avoiding public appearances in Mumbai to avoid speculation.

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. The couple has also promised to make an announcement soon.

The Chakda’Xpress star, who has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, is already in her second trimester. A source told the media, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.”

The insider further stated that “it isn’t a coincidence” that the Bollywood beauty hasn’t attended any events or been seen anywhere in Mumbai in a long time. “She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation,” said the source of Anushka, who has also been avoiding her husband Virat’s matches for some time.

Another source verified the claims, telling the publication that Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at a Mumbai pregnancy facility. They stated, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

Anushka and Viral married in 2017 and are expecting their first child, Vamika, in 2021.

