Atlee Opens Up About Receiving Hollywood Offer After ‘Jawan’

Famous South director Atlee is enjoying the success of his first Bollywood movie, “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is a big hit and still doing well at the box office.

Atlee recently mentioned in an interview that he received an appealing offer from Hollywood professionals after they watched “Jawan.” He also stressed the importance of having a strong connection with the people you work with to create something truly special on screen.

In a recent interview, the director of ‘Jawan,’ Atlee, talked about how they teamed up with six international action directors to choreograph the action sequences. Atlee also mentioned that their collaborative work caught the eye of Hollywood.

He said, “People who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great director and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I have done action in this film. So, they asked who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said, ‘It was the director’s vision and he executed it.’ So they immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally.”

Director Atlee also talked about how love is his main guiding principle in life. He said,

“Without love there is nothing in the world. There is no math formula to my job. My craft is about love. If I don’t love something, I can’t creatively produce. So, I have to fall in love. If I like a girl, I can’t just marry. I have fall in love with her. Similarly, if I am making a film, it’s not only with the hero, I have to fall in love with the producer also. The world is driven my love, without it everything with turn mechanical.”

He further added, “Honesty comes with love. I take my time with people and see if we really match and whether I can love them and learn something from them. If someone comes to me and says, ‘Sir, I love you, I love your film. I want to work with you.’ That’s all, I will sign them. That’s my secret of signing films. And if a person comes and says ‘I will pay you this much and here is a blank cheque’, I have said no to a lot of people. You can’t buy me, but you can love me and I can love you back. Without love, I can’t create anything.”

In the movie ‘Jawan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance. The film, directed and written by Atlee, came out on September 7th this year.

