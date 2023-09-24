Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Takes Place Today

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are having a joyful wedding celebration in Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra wore a silver sleeveless blouse with matching wide-legged pants.

Raghav Chadha looked stylish in a black achkan, pants, and blazer designed by his uncle, Pawan Sachdeva.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are having a joyful wedding celebration in Rajasthan. Their wedding is happening at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, next to the beautiful Pichola Lake.

While the setting is romantic, they’ve added music and dancing to make it lively. Before their wedding, they had a 90s-themed sangeet night on Saturday with a performance by famous Punjabi singer Navraj Hans.

Many pictures from the sangeet are circulating on social media. Let’s see what the bride and groom wore for this special night.

Parineeti Chopra chose a simple and elegant look for her 90s-themed sangeet night on September 23. She wore a silver sleeveless blouse with matching wide-legged pants and a netted shrug, all decorated with crystals and studs.

Her accessories included a heavy choker necklace, bangles, diamond earrings, and a ring. She also had minimal mehendi. Her makeup featured a smoky eye, bold kohl-rimmed lids, and pink lips, giving her a sculpted look.

Raghav Chadha looked stylish in a black achkan, pants, and blazer designed by his uncle, Pawan Sachdeva. Parineeti’s sangeet outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra, who is also designing her wedding outfit.

Advertisement

Today, on September 24, Punjabi singer Navraj Hans was seen at the Udaipur airport as he left the city. He was wearing a cool all-black outfit, had stylish black glasses, and spiced up his look with bright red sneakers. The famous singer didn’t mind the photographers and greeted them with a friendly attitude. He smiled, posed for pictures, and then left.

In a short talk with photographers, the singer excitedly shared that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha‘s sangeet ceremony was absolutely amazing.

He expressed, “It was so much fun. Bahut zabardast Dhamaka hua, sangeet night to pata hi hai aapko fun hota hai…zabardast tha…dhamaka hua bahut der 2.5-3 ghante ka fun tha boht maza aaya. Bahut down to earth couple hai..bahut maza aaya aur bahut pyaar diya unhone sabne boht enjoy kiya continuously naachte rahe. (We had a blast. You know Sangeet nights are so much fun. It was great. We had a fun for continuously 2.5-3 hours. They are a down-to-earth couple’. They treated us with love and we continuously danced for hours).”

Advertisement

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor spotted visiting the office of T-Series Ranbir Kapoor visited the T-Series office on September 24, 2023, sporting his...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.