Britney Spears’ Sons Celebrate Milestones Together

Britney Spears‘ sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, recently marked significant birthdays together. Jayden James celebrated his 17th birthday on September 12, while Sean Preston Federline reached the milestone of adulthood at 18.

While Britney hasn’t shared their special moments on social media, she has previously expressed her mixed feelings about watching her children grow up so quickly. In 2021, she posted on Instagram, “So bittersweet to see them get older. why can’t they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!”

Kevin Federline, their father, also maintained privacy around their interactions and didn’t publicly tribute their birthdays. The family, including Kevin and his wife of ten years, Victoria Prince, relocated to Hawaii, where the teenagers seem to be thriving. Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin’s attorney, shared an update, stating, “everyone in Hawaii is doing great and they are very happy.”

Despite the lack of public fanfare, it’s evident that both parents are dedicated to ensuring their children’s well-being and privacy as they navigate the transition into adulthood.

Also Read Sam Asghari throws shade at Britney Spears’ new flame Britney Spears reportedly started dating Paul Richard Soliz, less than two months...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.