Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Son On The Eve Of His Second Birthday

Cardi B is preparing for her son Wave Set’s second birthday, and she recently shared an endearing video on her Instagram Story. In the video, the rapper interacted with her 23-month-old son, asking him how old he would be this year as his birthday approaches on September 4.

In the video, Wave playfully made faces and stuck out his tongue while resting against his mother’s chest on a couch. Cardi asked him, “How old are you gonna be, Wave?” In response, the enthusiastic toddler held up one finger on his left hand and cheerfully said, “Two!” Cardi joined in, exclaiming, “Two!” with laughter.

Cardi B and her husband Offset have two children, Wave and Kulture Kiari, who is now 5 years old. The couple is known for throwing elaborate and themed birthday parties for their children. Last year, Wave’s first birthday featured a race car-themed celebration, complete with a grand entrance on an illuminated ride-on truck.

For Kulture’s fifth birthday, they hosted a Super Mario-themed party, complete with a princess gown for the birthday girl and appearances by Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi. The celebration also featured a five-tier Super Mario cake, a ball pit, slides, a bouncy house, and various other activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B has a history of showering her children with extravagant gifts, including a $20,000 playground set, which she proudly showcased on social media. In an interview, she emphasized that such spending is a way of fulfilling her childhood dreams for her kids, acknowledging that while lavish gifts don’t define great parenting, they bring her joy and a sense of accomplishment.

Advertisement

Also Read Cardi B Drops Hints About Upcoming Album: ‘Stay tuned’ Cardi B pleasantly surprises her fans by assuring them that an album...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.