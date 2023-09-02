Doja Cat Responds, Sends Love to Cardi B

Doja Cat, known for her outspoken nature, recently took to Instagram Stories to address critics and set the record straight regarding her intentions with her music. She emphasized her admiration for artists like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, making it clear that her lyrics aren’t directed at them.

“People don’t wanna accept I’m dissing them, so they try to pin it on Cardi, Nicki, and Meg, and every other female rapper,” Doja Cat stated, asserting that her disses are aimed at critics rather than fellow artists. She further clarified, “I don’t diss people I’m inspired by; I don’t diss people I look up to.”

The rapper also highlighted that her criticism is reserved for those who engage in harassment. She explicitly stated, “I’m not dissing anyone but the f***in phonies in my comment sections.”

This clarification came amid controversy surrounding her upcoming album, Scarlet, and its cover, which drew comparisons to a design by artist Dusty Ray for the German band Chaver. Despite the drama, Doja Cat remains resolute in her musical pursuits and commitment to her artistic vision.

