Check Out the details of Parineeti Chopra’s Bridal Lehenga!

Price Revealed: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav’s Royal Suite Unveiled!
Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha, a Member of Parliament. Wedding celebrations took...
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have unveiled their wedding photos on Instagram, garnering attention for the striking simplicity of their attire.
Notably, Parineeti’s extended veil, adorned with Raghav’s name embroidered in Hindi, and her understated bridal mehendi added distinctive touches to her bridal ensemble.
Parineeti took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share glimpses from her ‘pearl white wedding’ and penned a heartfelt caption, saying, “From that very first conversation at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. We’ve eagerly awaited this day for so long… Feeling incredibly blessed to now be Mr. and Mrs.! We couldn’t imagine life without one another. Our forever journey starts now…”
Parineeti donned an elegant cream lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, adorned with intricate geometric artwork, complemented by stunning emerald jewelry, including a mangtika. Notably, Manish Malhotra himself was among the exclusive guests in attendance at the wedding.
Manish Malhotra recently revealed that he and Parineeti had extensive discussions well in advance regarding her wedding attire.
He took to Instagram to share two stunning pictures from her wedding and expressed his heartfelt congratulations, love, and blessings for Parineeti and Raghav Chadha.
He wrote, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”
