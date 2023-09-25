Check Out the details of Parineeti Chopra’s Bridal Lehenga!

Manish Malhotra recently revealed that he and Parineeti had extensive discussions well in advance regarding her wedding attire.

He took to Instagram to share two stunning pictures from her wedding and expressed his heartfelt congratulations, love, and blessings for Parineeti and Raghav Chadha.

He wrote, “My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

