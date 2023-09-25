Price Revealed: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav’s Royal Suite Unveiled!

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha, a Member of Parliament.

Wedding celebrations took place at the Leela Palace.

The couple were staying in the opulent Maharaja Suite.

The much-anticipated wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took place in the enchanting city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The actress, who had previously denied any plans of tying the knot with a politician, has now said “I do” to Raghav Chadha, a Member of Parliament representing the Aam Aadmi Party.

The couple’s joyous wedding celebrations were unfolding at the majestic Leela Palace, surrounded by their dearest family and friends.

As reported by the sources, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have chosen to reside in the opulent Maharaja Suite at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs per day.

The suite offers stunning views of the lake and comes complete with a dedicated butler for their convenience.

