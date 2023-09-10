Helen Reflects On Her Endearing Relationship With Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is undoubtedly a celebrated and legendary vocalist. Despite her remarkable career spanning over seven decades, she continues to maintain a prominent presence in the music industry, enchanting audiences with her melodious voice and accumulating numerous prestigious awards. On September 8, 2023, as Asha Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday, the esteemed actress Helen took a moment to reminisce about their shared journey in the industry.

Reflecting on Asha Bhosle’s recent milestone, Helen, during an interview, fondly recalled their collaborative journey in the entertainment world. She affectionately referred to the iconic singer as the “precious navaratan” (precious gem) of Bollywood. The veteran actress expressed, “We have cherished a warm friendship over the years. She is an invaluable gem in the Hindi film industry. Her enduring contributions and timeless voice will forever be etched in our memories. Ashaji’s versatility allowed her to adjust her voice to complement my songs. We share a significant legacy of over 270 songs performed together. It was an absolute delight to dance to each of her renditions, and she played a pivotal role in their success.”

Helen Ji went on to share a charming anecdote, saying, “I can’t forget the compliment she once paid me, saying, ‘Helenji, if I were a man, I would marry you.’ I distinctly recall visiting the recording studio and listening to Ashaji’s rendition of ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ from ‘Caravan,’ and it sounded so marvelous that I immediately presented her with the largest box of chocolates. ‘O Haseena Zulfo Wali’ from ‘Teesri Manzil’ was such an electrifying and foot-tapping number that I instantly fell in love with it. For ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ from ‘Don,’ Ashaji infused an extra dose of allure into her voice, making it even more enjoyable for me to perform.”

In an interview, Asha Bhosle was asked about her remarkable work ethic, especially considering her age. She responded, “I believe that the moment someone starts obsessing over their age, they begin to feel old. Personally, I still feel no older than 40. It’s only when I see my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that I realize how much time has passed.”

The veteran singer also shared her passion for traveling, cooking, and engaging with her audience during her performances. Additionally, she mentioned that, when time permits, she enjoys delighting the crowd with jokes or magic tricks to keep them entertained.

