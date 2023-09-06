Is Kylie Jenner Using Timothee Chalamet To Make Travis Scott Jealous?

Kylie Jenner was seen with her new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at Beyoncé’s concert in Inglewood, California, where her ex, Travis Scott, was also present.

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was spotted among the audience at Beyoncé’s iconic Renaissance tour concert. Kylie, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, engaged in a public display of affection with Timothée Chalamet, a 27-year-old actor known for his role in “Call Me By Your Name.” The rapper, Scott, 32, and the reality star had an on-and-off relationship since 2017 but broke up earlier this year. They continue to maintain an amicable relationship as they co-parent their two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

A video clip shared by TMZ showed Jenner and Chalamet flirting and sharing kisses, confirming the romance rumors that had surfaced in April. Some fans in the comments section suggested that the public display of affection seemed “staged” and “fake” because both appeared aware of the cameras on them.

Fans commented on their awareness of the cameras, with one fan noting, “Strange how they both keep looking at the camera.” Another fan chimed in, saying, “This seems so staged,” and a third one agreed, commenting, “The way she looks at the camera. So staged.” An Instagram user added, “Yea she knew exactly where the cameras were and timed that perfectly.”

During the concert, Kylie and her new boyfriend were seated in a separate VIP section, while Travis Scott was seen walking on the main floor of the stadium under security guidance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Travis Scott was seen near Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble, in a video shared by record producer Swizz Beatz, who attended the concert with his wife, Alicia Keys.

In his track “Meltdown” from his latest album “Utopia,” Travis Scott seemingly referenced Timothée Chalamet by mentioning “chocolate” and “the Willy Wonka factory,” alluding to Chalamet’s upcoming movie, “Wonka.” In the lyrics, he appears to address Kylie Jenner, suggesting she find “another flame hot as me.”

Also Read Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet confirms romance at Beyonce’s concert Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together at Beyonce's concert. This...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement