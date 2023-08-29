Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Low-Key Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear to still be in a relationship despite the recent breakup rumors that emerged earlier this month.

The couple, who ignited rumors of romance in April, are currently involved in a “very casual” relationship, even though they aren’t spending a lot of time together.

According to an insider, the 26-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old Wonka actor continue to communicate regularly and maintain their friendship, even though their in-person interactions have become less frequent.

The source explained that their reduced time together is due to their busy schedules. Additionally, another source noted that during the earlier part of the summer, Jenner and Chalamet had the opportunity to spend more quality time together, which led to them becoming closer over time.

Although they share a group of mutual friends and enjoy each other’s company, the romantic involvement is not heavily serious. The first source emphasized that while Jenner is open to seeing how their relationship develops, they aren’t in a committed partnership, and the dynamic remains very relaxed and casual.

Prior to her connection with Chalamet, Kylie Jenner was in a relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she has two children: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months. Their involvement began several months after her split from Scott.

On Chalamet’s side, he has previously been in relationships with Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp.

