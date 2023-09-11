Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ teaser trailer sparks concerns among viewers

Warner Bros. has unveiled the initial teaser trailer for Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman 2, as the film’s release approaches in approximately three months.

The 30-second teaser provides a glimpse into Momoa’s Aquaman as he rides a seahorse in preparation for a showdown with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, reprising his role as the movie’s antagonist. While the movie features Amber Heard as Mera, she was conspicuously absent from the brief promotional clip. Additionally, Nicole Kidman stars as Queen Atlanna, and Patrick Wilson appears as Orm, commanding immense underwater vessels.

Primarily, the teaser of Aquaman 2 serves as an announcement for the upcoming official trailer, scheduled to debut on Thursday.

The film’s initial promotional efforts were notably delayed due to controversy stemming from the public legal battle between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard last year. This led to speculation about Heard’s casting, with rumors suggesting that the studio was considering recasting her role.

Some fans have raised questions regarding DC’s promotional budget, with reports suggesting that the studio is bracing for the film to underperform and, consequently, has limited its marketing efforts.

Advertisement

One fan commented on the trailer, stating, “Because they know it’s bad, they know it’ll lose money, and they aren’t putting a marketing budget behind it at all.” However, some industry insiders have challenged these claims, with KC Walsh of The GWW noting, “I don’t think so; the budget has got to be over 200 million at this point.”

Furthermore, speculation has arisen that Jason Momoa’s support for the SAG-AFTRA strike might limit his ability to promote the film, potentially affecting its performance.

More likely cuz Jason Mamoa has a huge fanbase & can’t promote the film. That’s money left on the table. Expect this movie to be delayed a few months until the strike is over — Reflective Shoplifter (@RShoplifter) September 7, 2023

Advertisement

Have a look at the trailer:

Also Read “Fast X” trailer features family, fast cars, and Jason Momoa seeking revenge The first official trailer for the lengthy, illustrious, and downright absurd street...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement