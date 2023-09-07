Jimmy Fallon Show Faces Controversy As Staffers Expose Workplace Turmoil

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, has been accused by 16 of his staffers, two current and 14 former, of creating a toxic and unhealthy workplace environment.

The employees spoke to Rolling Stone for an exposé in which they alleged that it’s widely known among those on The Tonight Show set that Fallon has “good Jimmy days” and “bad Jimmy days.” On his bad days, they claim to have witnessed his volatile and unpredictable behavior, including temperamental outbursts.

Staff members allege that Fallon “snapped at crew members, expressed irritation over the smallest of things, and berated and belittled staffers out of frustration,” often in front of others. One former employee stated, “If Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is f**ked.”

The employees claim that Fallon’s behavior negatively impacted their mental health, leading to nightmares, hair and weight loss, and even suicidal thoughts. They spoke to Rolling Stone anonymously due to fears of retaliation, which they assert has been an issue at the show.

“Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time,” one former employee said.

During a segment with Jerry Seinfeld, two staffers recall an uncomfortable incident in which Fallon reportedly publicly scolded a crew member responsible for his cue cards. Seinfeld allegedly asked Fallon to apologize, which he did.

In response to an article, a representative for NBC issued a statement that did not mention Fallon by name. They stated, “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

