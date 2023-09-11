Advertisement
Johnny Depp signs $20 million deal to be the face of Dior Sauvage

Articles
  • Johnny Depp signed for Dior’s fragrances commercial.
  • Johnny Depp has signed 3 year deal with Dior for $20 Million.
  • Earlier Johnny’s representative denied the dating rumors with Jenna Ortega.
At 60 years old, Johnny Depp is returning as the spokesperson for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance. This is the first time he’s promoting the fragrance since his legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

In the latest advertisement, Depp dresses in all-black and recites poetry, setting a captivating mood.

He describes scenes of nature, saying, “An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky. A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone, this is the call of Sauvage Eau.”

Variety reports that Depp has inked a three-year agreement with Dior, securing a $20 million contract. This is believed to be the largest deal ever for a men’s fragrance.

Dior celebrated Depp’s latest spot with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a still of the actor: “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.”

Depp’s comeback to Dior comes after his legal battle with Amber Heard, where they were both found responsible for defamation, with Depp getting more support from the jury.

He received $10.35 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million. During the summer, Depp went on tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. He also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May, playing the role of King Louis XV in the French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry.

In the future, Depp has plans to direct a movie called “Modi,” which is based on the play “Modigliani” by Dennis McIntyre.

Despite his packed schedule, Depp, now at 60, is focusing more on self-care. As a source mentioned in June, he’s not trying to replicate what he did in his 20s; instead, he’s adopting a more balanced approach and putting his well-being first.

