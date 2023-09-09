Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s Action Thriller Earns Critical Acclaim

The action thriller film “Kill” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The action thriller film “Kill,” a collaborative effort between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, the movie features debutant Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. International publications have showered the film with positive reviews.

The review of Kill stated, “At times it feels like a fever dream, but in the best way possible. It’s the kind of bonkers action flick that is best seen with as big of a crowd as possible.”

“Each fight scene feels like a new level in a video game, with a new setting, a stronger sense of urgency, and a wilder murder than the last one you haven’t recovered from yet. The camera captures each flying knife, gush of blood, look of fear in the tiny, claustrophobic space of a train wagon.”

In addition, the reviews showered accolades upon newcomer Lakshya and his co-star Raghav. For example, as mentioned in the Collider review, “It is Juyal’s work as the villainous Fani that stands out the most. He goes for broke, delivering a performance that perfectly encapsulates everything that works so well about Kill. Just like Lakysha, he has a massive amount of talent when it comes to showing off his martial arts skills, but even beyond that, he manages to continue to make his character become more and more unpredictable.”

Dharma Productions’ official Instagram page shared a collection of critic reviews gathered from their social media profiles.

Dharma Productions shared images from the premiere of ‘Kill,’ showcasing Karan Johar and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, along with Guneet Monga and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment. Additionally, lead actors Lakshya and Raghav Juyal were present, but the leading lady, Tanya Maniktala, was notably absent in the photos.

Lakshya was initially set to mark his entry into Bollywood through the romantic comedy ‘Dostana 2,’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Nevertheless, the production of that movie was halted.

Raghav Juyal’s most recent appearance was in Farhad Samji’s action-comedy “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” earlier this year, where he played the role of Salman Khan’s sibling. Meanwhile, Tanya Maniktala’s latest role was as the main character in Pratim D. Gupta’s Netflix India vampire series titled “Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.”

